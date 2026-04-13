MUSCAT: In an increasingly dynamic marketplace defined by rapid consumption and a growing diversity of products, transparency has emerged as a cornerstone of consumer protection and public trust.

In this context, the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) continues to strengthen its awareness efforts, emphasising the need for clear and accurate product information to support informed purchasing decisions.

A recent advisory issued by the Authority outlines three essential elements that suppliers must clearly disclose on all products.

Foremost is the origin, nature and type of the product — details that go beyond basic identification to help consumers assess quality and suitability.

Knowledge of a product’s country of origin, for instance, often plays a decisive role in shaping consumer preferences, particularly in light of differing international manufacturing and safety standards.

Equally important is the inclusion of clear instructions for use and necessary precautions. This requirement is closely tied to consumer safety, as inadequate or unclear guidance may lead to misuse, potentially resulting in health risks or material damage.

The Authority underscores that supplier responsibility extends beyond product availability to ensuring safe and proper usage.

The third key element is the transparent display of pricing — an essential consumer right. Clear pricing not only prevents misleading practices but also promotes fair competition and enables consumers to compare options and make informed financial decisions.

The Authority noted that ensuring product information is clearly disclosed and easily readable is fundamental to protecting consumer rights and reducing improper market practices. It added that inspection campaigns and awareness initiatives will continue to be intensified to ensure compliance with approved standards.

Clarity, however, goes beyond the mere presence of information. The CPA stresses that details must be presented in a legible and accessible manner. Small fonts or ambiguous wording can undermine the purpose of disclosure, limiting its effectiveness and potentially misleading consumers. As such, both content and presentation remain critical benchmarks in evaluating supplier practices.

These measures reflect broader efforts to foster a culture of responsible consumption—not only among consumers, but also among suppliers. Today’s markets are no longer judged solely by product availability, but by adherence to ethical standards that place consumer interests at the forefront.

From a practical perspective, specialists note that proper disclosure significantly reduces disputes and complaints arising from misinformation or ambiguity. It also enhances confidence in the local market, encouraging consumers to favour products that demonstrate transparency and credibility.

From the consumer perspective, Salim bin Rashid al Alawi said that clear product information plays a crucial role in his purchasing decisions, particularly when details are presented in a straightforward manner. He added that he often avoids products lacking sufficient information due to concerns over quality and proper usage.

Consumers themselves also play a vital role by reviewing product details before purchase and reporting violations or missing information. The synergy between informed consumers and compliant suppliers forms the foundation of a fair and balanced marketplace.

These efforts align with Oman’s broader vision to strengthen its consumer protection framework in line with international best practices. A transparent marketplace is widely regarded as a key indicator of economic maturity and sustainability.

Ultimately, access to clear information is a fundamental consumer right. Ensuring proper product disclosure is not merely a regulatory requirement, but an ethical commitment that reflects a supplier’s credibility and respect for its customers. As markets continue to evolve, clarity on the shelf remains essential to building a more informed, confident and resilient consumer environment.

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