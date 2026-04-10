Arab Finance: Emaar Misr for Development offered housing units in the Belle Vie project, which has a total investment value of EGP 63 billion, according to a press release.

The development scheme includes standalone villas starting at 205 square meters, townhouses starting at 183 square meters, and modern apartments starting at 85 square meters, to meet various demands.

Located near Sphinx International Airport and the Grand Egyptian Museum, Belle Vie marks the company’s second project following the Cairo Gate in Sheikh Zayed.

The project enjoys several amenities, including a vibrant boulevard with shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It also includes the new campus of the American International School (AIS) West Cairo, slated to open in 2027.

Meanwhile, residential units are scheduled to be delivered this year.

In the January-December 2025 period, Emaar Misr logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 5.544 billion, an annual drop of 46% from EGP 15.404 billion.

Established in 2007, the company is engaged in the real estate development operations. It undertakes commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Emaar Misr developed distinguished gated communities across the most premium and most beautiful destinations in Egypt: Uptown Cairo in the heart of Cairo, Mivida in New Cairo, Marassi on the North Coast, and Cairo Gate west of Cairo.