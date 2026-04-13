The war between the US and Iran has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, destabilizing oil prices and raising concerns over supply security. Egypt, which relies heavily on imported fuel, faces serious risks to its economy, foreign currency reserves, and the well-being of its citizens as a result of these disruptions. However, Egypt does have options.

The country can protect itself from external shocks by implementing energy-saving measures like limited operating hours and daylight-saving time (DST), while also diversifying its energy sources and speeding up regional cooperation. These strategies not only reduce dependence on imported fuel but also make Egypt more resilient. They offer a way to balance short-term consumer inconvenience with long-term macroeconomic stability.

Time-Based Energy Policies

Egypt has been adopting early closing times as a tool to curb electricity consumption during periods of fuel shortages and price volatility. In 2026, the government introduced a temporary nationwide policy requiring shops, malls, restaurants, and cafés to close at 9:00 pm, with extended hours until 10:00 pm on Thursdays and Fridays. This measure was explicitly framed as part of a broader effort to manage energy use and ease economic pressures amid rising fuel costs.

A parallel announcement reinforced the same policy direction: starting March 28th, 2026, all commercial establishments, including restaurants, cafés, and shopping malls, were required to close at 9:00 pm for one month, with the government set to review the impact after the initial phase. Additional steps included switching off billboard lighting, reducing street lighting, and postponing diesel-intensive national projects.

These measures build on earlier seasonal regulations. In mid-2024, Egypt implemented standardized opening and closing hours for shops, malls, and restaurants to optimize electricity use during peak summer demand. Although the 2024 rules allowed later hours than the 2026 emergency measures, they reflect a consistent policy trend toward regulating commercial activity as a tool for energy conservation.

Meanwhile, Egypt reinstated DST in 2023 and has continued to apply it as a structural energy-saving measure. DST shifts an hour of daylight into the evening, reducing electricity demand for lighting and cooling during peak hours. While the 2024–2026 developments outlined above focus primarily on operating-hour restrictions, DST remains a complementary policy tool that aligns with the government’s broader strategy to flatten peak electricity loads and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

In this regard, Economist Ali Metwally explains that even soft measures can help when designed properly: “Egypt reinstated daylight?saving time partly to reduce electricity use, with official estimates suggesting it can cut usage materially, cabinet estimates have cited savings up to 10%.”

Energy Preservation as a Macroeconomic Stabilizer

Beyond the immediate administrative measures, economists argue that Egypt’s recent energy-saving policies could deliver measurable macroeconomic gains if implemented in a targeted, time-bound, and data-driven manner.

Economist Ahmed Zayed explains, “From an energy systems perspective, enforcing a 9 pm closure for shops and restaurants can lead to a measurable reduction in peak electricity demand, particularly during evening hours when commercial energy consumption is at its highest due to lighting, air conditioning, and refrigeration.”

He elaborates, “In the Egyptian context, a reduction of approximately 3% to 7% in peak electricity demand is a realistic estimate. However, this impact is partially offset by displacement effects, as economic activity shifts to residential areas, increasing household electricity consumption by around 1% to 3%. Despite this, commercial establishments are generally 20% to 40% more energy-intensive per square meter than households, meaning that net electricity savings remain positive, typically in the range of 2% to 5% during peak periods.”

These savings are especially significant during periods of global fuel volatility. Egypt’s power generation mix still relies heavily on natural gas, and any reduction in electricity demand directly lowers the country’s fuel import bill.

Zayed emphasizes that “a 5% reduction in electricity demand could translate into annual savings of hundreds of millions of dollars,” easing pressure on foreign currency reserves and helping stabilize the exchange rate.

This aligns with the government’s broader fiscal strategy. According to the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development’s fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 plan, Egypt is allocating EGP 136.3 billion to electricity and renewable energy investments to strengthen capacity and reduce long-term costs.

Toward a Coherent Energy-Stability Framework

Egypt’s recent measures, including early business closures, the reinstatement of DST, reduced public lighting, and temporary restrictions on diesel-intensive projects, represent the first layer of a broader energy-stability strategy.

However, expert insights highlight a deeper truth: energy preservation is not merely a technical issue, but also an economic and behavioral one.

Zayed explains that “balancing short-term consumer inconvenience with long-term macroeconomic stability requires a carefully calibrated, data-driven approach. While early closure measures may create temporary disruptions, they can significantly reduce fuel consumption for power generation, which represents a major component of Egypt’s import bill.”

He adds, “A 5% reduction in electricity demand could translate into annual savings of hundreds of millions of dollars, easing pressure on foreign currency reserves, supporting exchange rate stability, and mitigating inflationary pressures.”

Behavioral Measures and Public Engagement

However, structural savings require more than administrative restrictions. As Nourhan Nour Eldin, Economic Affairs Researcher, notes, awareness campaigns alone rarely produce lasting behavioral change.

“On their own, awareness campaigns tend to produce short-lived behavioral adjustments. However, when combined with financial incentives, regulatory nudges, and credible signals of scarcity, they can drive sustained efficiency gains,” she explains.

Nour Eldin stresses that campaigns should focus on commercial centers, public buildings, and high-income households, which account for a disproportionate share of electricity consumption. Publishing energy-use comparisons across neighborhoods or institutions can create “friendly competition” and social pressure, an approach used successfully in countries like Japan and South Korea during periods of energy shortages.

She argues that messaging should be delivered by “engineers, doctors, media personalities, or influencers,” who have both credibility and reach. This reflects a global shift toward community-based energy communication, in which relatable figures drive behavioral adoption more effectively than government announcements alone.

Metwally agrees that awareness alone is rarely enough. “Sustainable results come when awareness is paired with a price signal, simple ‘do?this?now’ actions, and easy financing for efficient upgrades. Egypt’s recent conservation push shows the logic: targeting consumption through restricted operating hours, reduced lighting, and prioritizing household behavior matters because residential use accounts for roughly 38% of electricity consumption.”

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the barrier is not unwillingness but economics. “The economic case is not made easy, visible, or affordable. Unlocking investment in efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires a coordinated package of financing, incentives, technical support, and clear policy signals that reduce risk and make efficiency the rational business choice, rather than an optional upgrade,” Nour Eldin points out.

“Stronger awareness and benchmarking tools can help SMEs see how they perform relative to peers, creating both competitive pressure and motivation to act. Ultimately, when efficiency becomes easier to understand, more affordable to adopt, and aligned with business survival and profitability, SMEs will shift from hesitation to active investment,” according to Nour Eldin.

Metwally stresses that “the biggest missing piece is not technology; it is economics and access. SMEs are price?sensitive and capital?constrained, so what they typically lack is affordable finance for upfront costs. Concessional credit lines, guarantees, or on?bill financing that lets SMEs repay upgrades through savings are critical. They also need simple, visible payback tools, energy audits, or calculators that translate efficiency into monthly cashflow impact.”

To ensure public acceptance of energy preservation measures, Zayed notes that “such policies should be clearly communicated as temporary (for instance, three to six months), targeted, and supported by complementary measures, including targeted subsidies or improvements in public service delivery, with periodic review based on economic conditions.”

Building Long-Term Energy Security

Zayed highlights that government support for decentralized solar systems, through tax incentives, subsidized financing, and streamlined net metering, can reduce grid reliance by 10% to 20% for certain user segments. “Renewable energy adoption can lower electricity costs over the long term by 30% to 50%,” he notes, particularly as conventional energy prices rise.

This aligns with Egypt’s broader renewable strategy, which has shifted toward private-sector-led build-own-operate (BOO) models, accelerating deployment and reducing fiscal burdens. Recent policy briefs show that utility-scale solar and wind projects now account for more than 60% of installed renewable capacity. Hybrid systems and green hydrogen are emerging as the next frontier, according to a series of policy papers published in January 2026 on renewable energy by the Egyptian Center for Economic Studies (ECES).

Meanwhile, Nour Eldin underscores the strategic value of strengthening interconnections with Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and Europe. These links would allow Egypt to export surplus electricity, especially from natural gas and renewables, creating a stable source of foreign currency. “Interconnections improve energy security and system stability, allowing Egypt to import electricity at lower cost during peak demand instead of relying on expensive fuel imports,” she explains.

This approach mirrors the European Union’s (EU) cross-border electricity trading model, which has helped member states mitigate supply shocks and reduce price volatility.

Metwally describes interconnections as “essentially an insurance policy and a price?stabilizer. In a shock like today, their value increases because they give the system flexibility, import only when domestic generation is constrained or expensive, and export when you have surplus or cheap renewables.”

Egypt's changing energy conservation framework shows that even amid global instability, domestic policy choices can help maintain economic stability. Time-based consumption limits, changes to DST, and targeted cuts to public lighting are not merely short-term fixes; they are part of a layered strategy that connects behavioral changes with financial stability.

Saving energy has become a tool for stabilizing the economy and making decisions. If Egypt remains consistent, open, and creative in its efforts, it can turn short-term conservation into long-term resilience, protecting its economy from external shocks while moving toward a more balanced and sustainable energy system.

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