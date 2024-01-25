Tunisia - Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdel Moneim Belati announced a set of measures which aim at providing support to communitarian companies, reads a statement of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday .

Speaking on Wednesday during a working session on reviewing the difficulties underwent by promoters of agricultural communitarian companies, the minister added that these measures are meant to create a focal point within the ministerial cabinet, develop a regular monitoring mechanism for communitarian companies' projects, identify problems faced by each company as well as find solutions with relevant authorities.

The working session focused on giving instructions to the regional agricultural development committees, providing them with regional support, with the aim of creating wealth in the regions and promoting the value chains of agricultural products.

These measures also focused on organizing training sessions for young promoters in a bid to help them increase their capacity building in the sector and ease administrative procedures so that they could benefit from privileges granted by the State.

Participants reviewed the role of business structures and communitarian companies amid the context of climate change.

100 communitarian companies have been recently created. 60% of them are active in the agricultural sector.

The Tunisian Solidarity Bank granted nearly 4 million dinars to fund 15 communitarian companies active in the agricultural sector, as part of boosting business projects and facilitating access to financial resources.

