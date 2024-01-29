Tunisia - The agro-food industry was one of the attractive investment niches for Tunisia's women entrepreneurs in 2023 with 37.1%, the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (French: APII) said in its economic bulletin for December 2023.

Figures show nearly 85% of projects were directed towards the domestic market.

Investment intentions in 729 projects were reported with TND 144.3 million in earmarked investments.

The textile and clothing sector ranked second with a share of 30.5%. Tunisian female entrepreneurs managed to create 223 projects in 2023.

Investment intentions by Tunisian female entrepreneurs account for 26% of total investment intentions in the industrial sector and 6% of overall reported investments. They also helped generate 18% of jobs.

The volume of reported investments dropped to TND 2,291.6 million down from TND 2,417. 4 million in 2022. The number of reported projects followed suit, falling to 2,854 compared to 2,978 in 2022.

