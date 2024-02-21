The overall production of table olives in Ben Arous governorate during the 2023-2024 agricultural season is estimated at 1,100 tonnes, up by almost 57% compared with the previous season, reads a report published by the Regional Authority for Agricultural Development (CRDA).

The total number of olive trees dedicated to the production of table olives in the region stands at 29,650, divided between 6,010 trees under rain-fed conditions and 23,550 trees under irrigated conditions.

Olive trees for processing into olive oil totalled 546,500 trees this season, divided between 373,000 rain-fed trees and 173,500 irrigated trees.

Olive groves account for 18% of agricultural land in Ben Arous and 40% of the overall area devoted to the region's fruite trees, where the margine quantities are collected and disposed of at the old Bourbiaa landfill.

