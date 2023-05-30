Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Minapharm) (MIPH) reported a 61.74% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

Consolidated net profit excluding minority interest stood at EGP 49.928 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 130.508 million in Q1 2022.

Sales amounted to EGP 972.238 million in the first three months of 2023, up from EGP 799.251 million in Q1 2022.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 34.032 during the first three months of 2023, compared to EGP 75.183 million in the same period a year earlier.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It is in cooperation with several international pharmaceutical companies and it distributes its products within and outside Egypt.

