MIDBANK has joined the Instant Payment Network (IPN) to facilitate cash transfers between banks, as per an emailed press release.

This will enable MIDBANK’s clients to transfer money instantly between bank accounts and to e-wallets using their mobile phones via InstaPay app.

This is in addition to paying credit card bills, making donations, and checking customers’ bank statements.

This move comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy to cope with the latest technological banking systems, lure further customers, and push forward the local economy.

