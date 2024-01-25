The official spokesman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Director of the Air Transportation Department Abdullah Al-Rajhi has confirmed the ongoing negotiations with three new airline companies to operate at Kuwait International Airport, indicating that 46 companies are currently operating at the airport. In a statement to the daily, Al-Rajhi disclosed that the number of airlines that will operate at the airport this summer will reach 48, explaining an agreement with the new companies could be concluded soon.



Kuwait International Airport is witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic, as the DGCA expected that total passenger traffic to and from the airport would reach 15.5 million in 2023, and that number is expected to increase in the current year. The number of flights annually is about 45,000 per season; and the most preferred destinations are Dubai, Istanbul, Cairo, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Amman, and Sohag. DGCA also revealed that the movement of private aircraft in Kuwait witnessed a remarkable development in 2023, as the number of flights reached 1,110 and the number of passengers reached 5,958.

