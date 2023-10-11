Tunisia - The data of 3,500 voters had been updated during the first phase of operations to update the electoral roll, which began on September 26, coordinator of the Independent Regional Authority for the Elections (IRIE) in Kebili, Abdeljabar Jedid, told TAP on Tuesday.

The second phase of this process began on October 7 and will focus on updating the electoral details of civil servants and public officials, as well as their spouses and descendants over the age of 18, according to the same source.

This operation will be carried out in collaboration with the public administrations, which will provide the data of the employees to be processed by the IRIE, before the visits to the public administrations to update the lists begin," he explained.

The Kebili governorate has 7 local councils for as many delegations, comprising 46 electoral districts and 43 localities.

