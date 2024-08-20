Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed the need to ensure the normal functioning of all public institutions, in particular the principle of the total impartiality of all officials, during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Monday.

The Head of State stressed that «elections are periodic events that allow the sovereign people to choose freely in full respect of the law,» the presidency said in a statement.

"There is no room for inaction and waiting and no tolerance for those who work to inflame the situation and create crisis after crisis in one sector or another," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The President of the Republic also pointed out that "Tunisia is a free, independent and sovereign country whose people reject any foreign interference and refuse to allow the regime within the state to be an obedient servant of these circles, ordered to act and react".

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).