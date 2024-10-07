Tunisia - The preliminary turnout for Sunday's presidential election in Tunisia was 27.7 percent, as 2,704,155 voters cast their ballots, president of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker said on Sunday evening.

Preliminary turnout was 28.5 per cent domestically, or two million 599,252 voters, and 16.3 per cent abroad, or 104,903 voters.

Turnout by gender was 58 per cent for men and 42 per cent for women, and by age group was 6 per cent for the 18-35 age group, 65 per cent for the 36-60 age group and 29 per cent for the over-60s.

Bouasker said that these preliminary voter turnout rates were recorded at 18:00 on Sunday when all polling stations in the country and abroad, with the exception of some offices in the Americas, closed, adding that the announcement of the official results with the preliminary results is expected on Monday evening, October 7.

He noted that the counting of the votes is currently underway in all the polling stations and the tabulation reports will be sent to the subsidiary bodies on Sunday evening before being referred to the ISIE Board, which will meet for the first time on Monday to verify and certify the tabulation reports received from 24 subsidiary bodies in the country and 10 subsidiary bodies abroad.

The head of the ISIE said the elections "went smoothly and there were no incidents to disrupt the elections".

