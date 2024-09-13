Tunisia - The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) on Thursday evening published a sample ballot paper for the forthcoming presidential elections to be held on Sunday, October 6 at home and on October 4, 5 and 6 October for overseas voters.

According to the published sample, the candidates are listed in the following order Ayachi Zammel (No. 1), Zouhair Maghzaoui (No. 2) and Kais Saied (No. 3).

Voters will choose one of the three candidates by ticking an 'X' in the box below each candidate's photo.

