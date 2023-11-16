Islamic Gharbia Company for Developed Buildings’ (GIHD) net profits after tax rose to 34% year on year (YoY) to EGP 2.008 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EGP 1.498 million, according to a filing on November 15th.

Meanwhile, sales hit EGP 3.109 million during the January-September period of the current year, versus EGP 2.618 million in the same period a year earlier.

Islamic Gharbia is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate development sector.

The company focuses on the purchase and reclamation of land for the purpose of construction and development activities, general and special contracting, trade in raw materials and construction supplies, and import and export of construction-related materials.

