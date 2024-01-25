Fawry FMCG has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Edita Food Industries to provide innovative solutions to facilitate e-collection systems and digitize the sales collection cycle, Fawry stated.

As per the agreement, Edita’s representatives and clients will be able to deposit money collected daily and around the clock from retailers via Fawry retail network available all over the country and Fawry Plus branches.

“We are excited to work together to develop collection and payment systems in the food industry sector, through the latest innovative and fully secured technology solutions,” Chairman of Fawry FMCG Ashraf Sabry commented.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Fawry … who will help Edita digitalize cash collection across its merchant network, improve trade cash management and enhance overall operational efficiency for our business,” Edita’s Chairman Hani Berzi said.

