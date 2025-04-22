Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed various entities and authorities to replace the fees they charge with a single unified additional tax on net profit, Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel Khaleq El-Shennawy announced.

The plans align with the government’s strategy to streamline the tax system and alleviate financial burdens on businesses.

El-Sisi outlined these plans in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, and Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir.

The meeting also addressed efforts to reduce customs clearance time from eight days to six.

In this regard, customs services will continue to operate on official holidays and Fridays, with the availability of paying fees after bank working hours.

Additionally, the meeting tackled the new export burdens refund program, which seeks to support the national industry and increase Egyptian exports to various global markets.

