Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, decided to appoint Reda Abdel Kader as the assistant minister for the Egyptian Tax Authority’s (ETA) affairs.

The finance minister also seconded Mokhtar Tawfik to become ETA’s new head, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Previously, Mokhtar Tawfik held the position of deputy head of the Tax Authority. He has hands-on experience that qualifies him to manage the authority’s affairs and continue developing the tax performance, in a way that achieves the desired goals and contributes to laying the foundations for a more-advanced and tax system.

