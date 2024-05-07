CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hassam Heiba and CEO of Credit Agricole Egypt Jean-Pierre Trinelle have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering foreign direct investment (FDI) into Egypt, as per a statement.

Within this framework, Credit Agricole Egypt will continue its efforts to support investment development by acquainting its foreign clients with burgeoning business opportunities in Egypt.

Per the MoU, the bank's role will center on facilitating communication between GAFI and bank clients interested in investing and expanding in Egypt.

The agreement also entails organizing meetings for bank clients abroad who are keen on investing in Egypt, bolstered by Egypt's diverse economy, strategic location, vast consumer market, and major national projects, especially the New Administrative Capital and the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Under this partnership, GAFI will provide foreign investors with information regarding investment opportunities in Egypt, focusing on priority sectors in line with the government's plan.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).