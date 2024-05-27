Forward, the pro-July 25 process party, called for holding presidential elections on time and provide good conditions for their conduct by means of reviewing decree 54, mainly Article 24.

The political bureau, said in a statement following an extraordinary meeting on Saturday, there is need to accelerate economic reforms with social impact on vulnerable groups in such a way as "to secure decent work, diginified living conditions and the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution of 2022."

The party also expressed its principled commitment to July 25 goals and emphasised the importance of turning them into reality.

Utter rejection of foreign interference in Tunisia's affairs to influence its national stances and protect the corrupt and those involved in political assassinations and the killings of police and military personnel was likewise eemphaised.

The party warned against "attempts to stir up tension in the runup to the presidential poll."

