The presidential election will be held on schedule between September and October 2024, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said on Tuesday evening, on the sidelines of a press conference on the announcement of the final results of the run-off local elections.

Bouasker explained that once the local, regional and district councils are in place, "which should not be later than the beginning of next April," the ISIE will issue a decision setting out the timetable for the presidential election campaign and the submission of candidacies.

He further indicated that the ISIE will issue a regulatory decision amending the 2014 decision laying down the conditions and procedures for standing as a candidate in the presidential election, in order to bring it into line with the 2022 Constitution.

He pointed out that the conditions set out in Articles 89 and 90 of the Constitution and those set out in the 2014 regulatory decision are the same, except as regards the conditions relating to age, nationality and civil and political rights, adding that "the ISIE can include these conditions in a regulatory decision without needing to amend the electoral law."

Bouasker underlined that the date and the legal framework "are clear and do not pose any problems," and that anyone wishing to stand for the presidential election "can already begin preparations."

With regard to the people who have already expressed their intention to run in the next presidential election and against whom detention warrants had been issued following complaints lodged by the ISIE, Bouasker stated that "the electoral authority has not taken any legal action to prevent them from running in the presidential election and that the complaints lodged against them date back to 2022, i.e. two years before the scheduled date of the 2024 presidential election."

These complaints," he explained, "are part of the monitoring of the campaign and the electoral period for the referendum and the legislative elections."

"The issue involves the enforcement of electoral law and has nothing to do with the presidential election," he specified.

