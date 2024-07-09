Tunis, July 7, 2024 (TAP) - Preliminary voter lists for the 2024 presidential elections can be reviewed at the headquarters of the Local Independent Electoral Commissions or on the official website of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

In a statement, the ISIE announced that challenges against the electoral lists can be submitted from July 8 to July 9.

Challenges must be lodged at the Local Commission Offices during working hours (from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.).

Citizens residing abroad can direct their challenges to the email address recours.tre@isie.tn.

