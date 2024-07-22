President of the Republic, Kais Saied, Friday, officially announced, in Borj el-Khadhra, his candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for next October 6.

«If I had been given a choice, I wouldn't have made any choice. But, when national duty calls upon you, there is no room for hesitation. Today, I announce my candidacy for the presidential elections to continue the path of struggle in the national liberation battle,» the Head of State said.

«I am announcing my candidacy from Borj el-Khadra because it is an emblematic place of struggle. I would like to reiterate, once again, that Tunisia is a unified state,» he added.

