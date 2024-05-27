Egypt is looking forward to importing wheat from Zimbabwe, Mexico, and Sweden as part of its strategy to diversify its sources across different continents, a government official told Asharq Business.

Talks with the three potential wheat exporters commenced in late 2023, the official said, expecting them to be among the 22 certified exporters to Egypt in 2025 and 2026.

Earlier this month, Egypt purchased 420,000 tons of wheat through an international tender.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).