The House of Representatives, during its plenary session, finally approved a draft law that reinstates the daylight-saving time system, Al Ahram Gate reported on April 3rd.

In March, the Egyptian Cabinet passed a draft law on the resumption of the daylight-saving time.

As per the draft law, daylight saving time shall be effective starting this year.

Accordingly, the clocks will be changed twice annually during the period from the last Friday of April until the last Thursday of October.

This move comes as part of the government’s efforts to rationalize energy consumption amid the current economic situation.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).