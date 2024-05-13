Kafr El Zayat Pesticides (KZPC) posted a 27.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits excluding non-controlling interest during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, recording EGP 128.024 million, compared to EGP 100.346 million, according to a disclosure.

Operating revenues jumped to EGP 791.172 million in Q1 2024 from EGP 447.514 million in the same period last year.

Similarly, standalone net profits after tax grew to EGP 120.554 million in Q1 2024 from EGP 98.973 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues surged to EGP 439.252 million from EGP 343.624 million.

Kafr el Zayat is an Egypt-based company that produces and sells formulations, such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, and fertilizers to the agricultural and hygienic sectors in Egypt.

The company’s subsidiaries include Kafr el Zayat International for Pesticides and Chemicals, Organic Biotechnology Company, and Chemi Company.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).