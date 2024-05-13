During the “IFC Day in Egypt” conference, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir joined a host of ministers, senior officials, and Egypt’s business community leaders. The IFC, a World Bank Group affiliate, organized this event to enhance collaboration and stakeholder engagement.

Minister Samir highlighted the strategic alliance with the World Bank Group, especially the IFC, which focuses on bolstering the private sector and rolling out development programs in numerous productive and service sectors within Egypt.

He emphasized the significance of the IFC Day Conference in Egypt for addressing key economic priorities, including sustainable investment prospects in Egypt. The conference also delved into the challenges and opportunities for boosting competitiveness, sustainability, and job creation in the private sector, as well as reinforcing the synergy between public and private enterprises.

The Minister commended the IFC’s pivotal role in backing private sector ventures in Egypt, which aids in generating employment for the youth and propelling economic growth.

He acknowledged Egypt’s status as one of the IFC’s most valued partners, with investments spanning infrastructure, renewable energy, financial services, agriculture, industry, startups, and healthcare sectors.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

