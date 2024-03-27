Egypt’s foreign receipts plunged by 24% year on year (YoY) to $121.9 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 from $160.5 billion, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This decrease was driven by government receipts which fell to $2.4 billion.

Foreign exchange payments dropped by 27% YoY in FY 2022/2023, hitting $135 billion, versus $185.3 billion.

This came as a result of portfolio investments declining to $7.6 billion in FY 2022/2023 from $32.2 billion in FY 2021/2022.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).