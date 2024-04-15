The Egyptian pound has slumped against the US dollar, recording EGP 48.68 for buying and EGP 48.78 for selling in trading at the Commercial International Bank (CIB) of Egypt, as per the bank’s latest update on April 15th.

In the National Bank of Egypt, the dollar rate stood at EGP 48.5 for buying and EGP 48.5 for selling on April 15th at 11:53 am.

In Banque Misr, the USD rate reached EGP 48.58 for buying and EGP 48.68 for selling on April 15th at 11:11 am.

This marks the lowest level since March 14th, as reported by Asharq Business.

