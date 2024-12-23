The Egyptian pound has extended its decline against the US dollar on December 23rd, hitting a new record low.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the EGP is now trading at 50.93 for buying and 51.03 for selling against the USD as of 11:35 am.

Meanwhile, at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate stood at EGP 50.94 for buying and EGP 51.04 for selling by 11:36 am.

Similarly, the USD rates at Banque Misr were EGP 50.94 for buying and EGP 51.04 for selling at 11:38 am.

