Arab Finance: The Egyptian pound has slumped against the US dollar, recording EGP 48.36 for buying and EGP 48.46 for selling in trading at the Commercial International Bank (CIB) of Egypt, as per the bank’s latest update on June 23rd.

In the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate stood at EGP 48.36 for buying and EGP 48.46 for selling at 10:42 am.

Likewise, the USD rate in Banque Misr reached EGP 48.36 for buying and EGP 48.46 for selling on June 23rd at 10:47 am.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).