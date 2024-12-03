The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced the sale of uncut banknote sheets for 1 Bahraini Dinar and 500 fils denominations.

The sheets, limited to 250 each, will contain 45 banknotes for the BD1 denomination and 40 for the 500 fils denomination. Pricing is set at BD55 per sheet for BD1 and BD30 per sheet for 500 fils.

Sales will commence today at the CBB’s Currency Issue Directorate located in the Diplomatic Area.

Appointments are mandatory and can be booked through the Mawaeed app. The app can be downloaded from the eGovernment App Store (www.bahrain.bh/apps).

