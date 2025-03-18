Bahrain’s latest issue of government treasury bills, worth BD70 million ($185.7m), was fully subscribed this week, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said.

The 91-day bills, issued on behalf of Bahrain’s government, will mature on June 18, 2025, with an issue date of March 19, 2025, the CBB said.

The weighted average interest rate was 5.15 per cent, down from 5.20pc for the previous issue on March 5, 2025.

The approximate average price was 98.716pc, with the lowest accepted price at 98.678pc.

This issue, number 2060 (ISIN BH00083Y68D3), brings the total outstanding value of government treasury bills to BD2.110 billion.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).