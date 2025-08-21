Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced that its BD35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 370 per cent.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the government.

The issue matures on February 22, 2026, having commenced on August 24. The weighted average rate of interest is 5.18pc compared to 5.42pc of the previous issue on July 27.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.450pc, with the lowest accepted price being 97.440pc.

This is issue No. 2083 of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD2.110 billion.

