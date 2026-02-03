Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) BD70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 108 per cent.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the government of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is tomorrow, and the maturity date is May 6.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.85pc compared with 4.82pc of the previous issue on January 28.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.788pc with the lowest accepted price being 98.739pc.

This is issue number 2107 (ISIN BH000129GH56) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD2.110 billion.

