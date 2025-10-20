Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently launched its digitalised treasury bills (T-Bills), marking a transformative step in the evolution of Bahrain’s capital markets infrastructure.

The new digital process enables end-to-end issuance, settlement, and management of T-Bills through a secure and automated platform.

Accessible through NBB’s Digital Banking platform, the solution allows customers to select from a range of investment opportunities. Users can subscribe to, manage, and monitor their T-Bill portfolios anytime and anywhere through a secure and fully digitalised experience.

Commenting on the announcement, NBB head of wealth management Ali Janahi said, “At NBB, our mission is to put customers at the heart of everything we do. This launch is a testament to our commitment to building strong partnerships with all our customers and potential investors to grow together. It also underscores our focus on driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering tailored solutions that raise the bar for investor experience.”

Omar Al Adhami, head of retail digital banking at NBB added, “This initiative represents a key milestone in our digital-first strategy, aimed at delivering every customer a seamless and secure digital experience tailored to their financial needs. Through NBB Digital Banking, customers can conveniently access a new investment opportunity in addition to the comprehensive suite of products and services, all in one place, making NBB Digital their trusted one-stop shop for all their banking requirements.”

The launch is aligned with NBB’s broader strategy to integrate customer-centric digital solutions across its investment banking offerings, while supporting national objectives for digital advancement and sustainability. The platform is underpinned by a robust and compliant digital infrastructure that safeguards client data and ensures the integrity of all transactions. It also contributes to the bank’s ESG agenda by reducing reliance on paper-based processes.

A key first step in the bank’s efforts to digitalise its wealth management product suite, the initiative seeks to bring sophisticated and accessible investment solutions to both retail and high-net-worth clients. The bank plans to expand its digital investment offerings over the coming period, reaffirming its role as a driver of inclusivity and efficiency across Bahrain’s financial ecosystem.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).