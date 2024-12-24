Bahrain continues to see a huge demand for short-term government securities, with its latest treasury bills attracting a subscription rate of 129%.

The BD 70 million ($186.2 million) bills, with a three-month maturity, have been issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf state.

They hold a weighted average interest of 5.68%, slightly lower than the previous offering’s 5.83%.

They will mature on March 26, 2025, with the approximate average price pegged at 98.586% and the lowest accepted price at 98.544%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Bindu Rai)

bindu.rai@lseg.com