This week’s BD70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 128 per cent.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), on behalf of the government.

The issue date of the bills is July 24, 2024, and the maturity date is October 23, 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.54pc compared to 6.14pc of the previous issue on July 17, 2024.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.374pc with the lowest accepted price being 98.322pc.

This is issue No 2026 (ISIN BH00058E8819) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD2.110 billion.