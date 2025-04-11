Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued bills for maturities of 7 days, 21 days, 112 days, 175 days, 273 days, and 364 days worth QR 2.5 billion.

In a post on the X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a period of 7 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.6100 percent, QR 400 million for a period of 21 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.6370 percent, QR 400 million for a period of 112 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.4780 percent, QR 400 billion for a period of 175 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.3730 percent, QR 400 million for a period of 273 days (tap issuance) at an interest rate of 4.2880 percent, and QR 400 million for a period of 364 days (new issuance) at an interest rate of 4.2630 percent.

According to QCB, the total auction bids for the bills amounted to QR 7.3 billion.

