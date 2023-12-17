Egypt’s exports of outsourcing services are expected to reach $9 billion by 2026, Asharq Business reported, citing the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat.

The outsourcing industry will offer various job opportunities to youth in a wide range of IT fields, bringing the number of specialists in this field to 550,000 by 2026, Talaat noted.

Additionally, Ramy Kato, the former Head of Vodafone Intelligent Solution Egypt Center and Global Care, said that the outsourcing industry is projected to grow by over 15% between 2023 and 2024.

