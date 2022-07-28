Cairo – Egypt’s exports of building materials surged by 36% year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months (5M) of 2022, Ahram Gate cited the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

Countries imported building materials from Egypt at an amount of $3.17 billion in 5M-22, compared to $2.34 billion in the year-ago period.

Iron and steel

The Arab republic exported iron and steel worth $677 million in the January-May 2022 period, an annual rise of 12% from $597 billion.

Spain ranked first on the list of top iron importers from Egypt with a value of $142 million, followed by Italy with $120 million and Saudi Arabia with $85 million.

Jewellery and precious gemstones

Egypt’s exports of jewellery and precious gemstones jumped by 86% to $766 million in the five-month 2022 period, compared to $412 million during the same period in the previous year.

The UAE led the jewellery importers from Egypt with a value of $442 million, followed by Canada with $320 million and Germany with $272,000.

Cement

Exports of cement amounted to $272 million in 5M-22, an annual leap of 94% from $140 million.

Ghana led the cement importers from Egypt with a value of $60 million, followed by Cameroon with $32 million and Ivory Coast with $24 million.

It is worth noting that during the January-April 2022 period, Egypt exported building materials worth $2.55 billion, higher by 36% than $1.88 billion during the same period a year earlier.

