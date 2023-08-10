Egypt’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law to establish a national real estate ID system for properties to assist in government planning and development processes, the cabinet said in a statement.

The draft law proposes setting up a national real estate database that will designate each property with a unique identifier linked to Egypt’s unified base map the cabinet statement added.

The identifier will be determined by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, in coordination with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, as well as other relevant ministries and entities, the statement said.

According to the cabinet statement, the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will decide on the specific entity responsible for the database’s operational procedures.

The new national real estate ID system system is expected to enable the state to create a central database for real estate that may be used in licensing and ownership registration procedures and seeks to protect citizens’ property and maximize their benefits. Enditem

