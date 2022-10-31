Egypt’s total agricultural exports amounted to 5.28 million tons during the period from January 1st to October 26th, 2022, according to a recent statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Agricultural exports grew during the first 10 months of 2022 by 335,639 tons from around 4.95 million tons in the same period of 2021.

The main agricultural exports during that period were citrus, potatoes, fresh onions, grapes, fresh tomatoes, strawberries, fresh beans, guavas, garlic, mangoes, watermelons, and pomegranates, agriculture minister Al-Sayed Al-Qusair stated.

Total exports of citrus amounted to 1.637 million tons, while exports of fresh potatoes reached 861,901 tons.

Additionally, about 386,110 tons of onions were exported in the 10-month period of the year, and a total of 152,445 tons of grapes were exported.

Meanwhile, exports of mangoes totaled 55,538 tons, while exports of tomatoes stood at 36,248 tons.

