RIYADH — The National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD) has announced a significant 14% growth in the value of Saudi date exports in 2023, reaching SR1.462 billion, up from SR1.280 billion the previous year.



This marks an impressive expansion in the global footprint of Saudi dates, with the number of importing countries rising to 119.



Since 2016, the total value of exports, including date products, has surged by 152.5%, from SR579 million to SR1.462 billion in 2023, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.



Dr. Mohammed Alnuwairan, Chief Executive of NCPD, attributes this success to the combined efforts of the leadership, date producers, exporters, and public agencies. These collaborative initiatives have included participation in both local and international exhibitions, organizing business missions, streamlining export procedures, and engaging with the private sector under a cohesive strategy to boost date exports.



The export markets for Saudi dates have seen remarkable growth, particularly in China, where exports soared by 121% in 2023, compared to 2022. France also saw a notable increase of 16%, while Singapore and Korea experienced substantial growth, with imports increasing by 86% and 24%, respectively.



Underpinning these successes are significant improvements in the quality and production of processed date products, enhanced by both local and international marketing efforts.



Alnuwairan emphasized NCPD's ambitious objectives, in partnership with the private sector, to position Saudi dates as the top choice for consumers worldwide. Strategies to achieve this goal include expanding the national export of dates and date products, improving agricultural and industrial practices for better quality, providing vital marketing services and industry information, and supporting the date sector through various initiatives.

