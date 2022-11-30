Egyptian exports to Singapore surged 208% year-on-year (YoY) to $500 million in 2021, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated on the sidelines of the Egypt-Singapore Business Forum, according to an official statement on November 29th.

Singaporean exports to Egypt rose to $255 million in 2020 from $128 million in 1995, Maait added.

The minister revealed that Singapore’s investments in Egypt reached around $500 million in many fields including manufacturing and logistics services.

Moreover, Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt, Dominic Goh, said that his country looked forward to injecting more investments into Egypt, given the success of Singaporean companies in Egypt in the creation of jobs.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).