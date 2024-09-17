Arab Finance: The Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) has collected up to EGP 1.1 billion so far from illegal owners of cars for people with special needs since June, ECA’s Chairman El-Shahat Ghattori told Asharq Business.

Over the past few months, the government formed a committee to review that status of the cars released for people with special needs across the country in the past three years.

The committee also conducted field visits to car owners to ensure that only those entitled to customs exemption used the cars.

In July, the government decided to halt the customs release and pre-registration of vehicles for people with special needs for six months.

