Arab Finance: The Tahya Misr 1 container terminal at Damietta Port has entered commercial trial operations, marking a new phase in the development of the port and strengthening its role in international trade and global supply chains, as per a statement.

Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir attended the launch of the commercial trial operation with the arrival of the giant container ship ESSEN EXPRESS, operated by global shipping line Hapag-Lloyd.

The vessel arrived from the Turkish port of Ambarli and measures 366.5 meters in length and 48 meters in width, with a draft of around 15.5 meters.

It has a capacity of about 13,177 twenty-foot equivalent units and a total tonnage of roughly 143,262 tons.

During the visit, the minister and his delegation toured the Tahya Misr 1 terminal and reviewed its operational systems, including 12 advanced quay cranes manufactured by the Chinese company HHMC.

The cranes have lifting capacities of up to 75 tons, an operational height of 57.5 meters, and an external boom length of 72 meters, enabling them to handle the largest container vessels.

They are equipped with modern safety systems and fully integrated with smart port management platforms to support real-time monitoring and improve loading and unloading efficiency.

The terminal is also supported by 40 automated yard cranes operating with advanced smart systems for container stacking and handling.

The Tahya Misr 1 terminal is one of the largest national projects at Damietta Port, with quay lengths totaling about 1,970 meters and depths reaching 18 meters.

It includes a back area of nearly 922,000 square meters and has an annual handling capacity of around 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units, allowing the port to accommodate giant container ships and significantly boost operational efficiency.