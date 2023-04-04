The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has revealed that the trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia increased to $10.3bn in 2022, compared to $9.1bn in 2021, an increase of 13.5%.

The agency stated, in a statement today, that the value of Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia recorded $2.5bn in 2022, compared to $2.2bn in 2021, an increase of 11.2%, while the value of Egyptian imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to $7.8bn, compared to $6.9bn,an increase of 14.3%.

According to the agency, the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to Saudi Arabia in 2022 were in copper and its products with a value of $246m, fruits with a value of $227m, fuel and mineral oils with a value of $215m, steel with a value of $201m, and machinery and electrical appliances with a value of $167m.

As for the most important commodity groups that Egypt imported from Saudi Arabia, they were represented in fuel, mineral oils and their distillation products with a value of $4.9bn, plastics and their products with a value of $1.8bn, organic chemical products with a value of $272m, aluminum and its products with a value of $175m, and paper with a value of $109m.

According to the agency, the value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $491.6m in fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $325.3m in fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 51.1%.

The agency indicated that the value of remittances of Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia recorded $11.2bn in fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $9.6bn in fiscal year 2019/2020, an increase of 17%, while the value of remittances from Saudis working in Egypt amounted to $18.5m, compared to $17.6m, an increase of 4.9%.

It explained that the number of Egyptians in Saudi Arabia, according to the mission’s estimates, was 4.4m Egyptians until the end of 2021.

