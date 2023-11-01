Egypt - Elsayed Elkosayer, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, announced that the release of animal feed supplies, such as maize and soybeans, will continue in coordination with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). He said that from 20 to 26 October of this year, 121,000 tonnes of these supplies, worth $60m, were released from ports.

He added that the release consisted of 88,000 tonnes of maize for $31.6m and 33,000 tonnes of soybeans for $24.5m, as well as fodder additives for $3.6m. The total amount released from 16 October 2022 to 26 October 2023 reached 8.4 million tonnes, valued at $4.1bn.

Elkosayer explained that the release aims to ensure the availability of maize and soybeans in the markets, which are essential for poultry and livestock feed production. He urged poultry project owners to lower their prices and join the government’s initiative in this regard.

The Minister of Agriculture also stated that he is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with the Central Bank, with the support of the Prime Minister, to release adequate quantities of maize, soybeans, feed ingredients, and additives from Egyptian ports to sustain this industry.

