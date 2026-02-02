Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is issuing treasury bills (T-bills) worth EGP 90 billion on Sunday, February 1st, 2026, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, as part of the state’s plan to finance the budget deficit.

The issuance is split into two tranches, as the CBE mentioned on its website.

The first is valued at EGP 40 billion with a maturity of 182 days, while the second amounts to EGP 50 billion with a maturity of 364 days.

The government relies on treasury bills and bonds as a key financing tool, issuing them across different maturities.

State-owned banks remain the largest investors in these instruments.