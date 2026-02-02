Tunis - An exceptional decision by the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture to allow the import of 10,000 tonnes of Tunisian olive oil to offset the shortfall in local production for the 2025–2026 season has enabled this highly reputed product to return to the Jordanian market, said Tunisia’s Ambassador to Jordan, Moufida Zribi.

She told Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) that the Tunisian Embassy and Trade Attaché Office in Amman carried out intensive promotion of Tunisian olive oil, renowned for its distinctive quality, by stepping up contacts and meetings with business stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

These efforts resulted in business matchmaking and export operations that began at the end of last year and will continue until the end of the current season, involving both public and private institutions.

Zribi noted a strong demand from Jordanian consumers for Tunisian olive oil in retail outlets, where its high quality and competitive prices are highly valued, meeting a staple need in local dietary habits.

More than 40 Jordanian importers, in coordination with the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), have carried out field visits to olive oil production sites since November 2025.

This led, in a first phase, to contracts for the supply of around 3,000 tonnes of Tunisian olive oil to Jordan, with expectations of a marked increase in exports in late January and early February 2026.

It is worth recalling that Tunisia is among the world’s largest olive oil producers. During the current season, production is expected to rise by 47% to reach about 500,000 tonnes, despite a decline in global output.

Tunisia is thus projected to rank second worldwide after Spain and ahead of Italy, according to estimates by the International Olive Council.

Tunisia’s olive oil exports during the last quarter of 2025 reached around 108,000 tonnes, with a total value of TND 1.379 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

Tunisian olive oil continues to dominate international competitions thanks to its exceptional quality, winning hundreds of awards in 2024 and 2025.

At the Istanbul International Competition, Tunisia won 57 awards, including 44 gold medals. It ranked second worldwide at the prestigious Mario Solinas Competition organised by the International Olive Council, securing three major prizes, including a gold medal.

At the New York International Olive Oil Competition, Tunisian brands won 26 medals (12 gold and 14 silver).

In other international contests (2024–2025), Tunisia topped the Miami competition with 62 gold medals, outperforming 13 participating countries, and won 83 gold medals in Geneva, including awards for oils with high health benefits (rich in polyphenols). Several Tunisian brands also excelled in Stockholm, winning “Best Variety” awards.

These achievements, 307 awards across 16 different competitions in 2025 alone, confirm Tunisia’s global leadership in the extra virgin olive oil sector.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).